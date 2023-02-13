Three Killed, One Critically Injured After Bike Falls Into Canal In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Three persons were killed and while one sustained critical injury after the motorcycle they were riding plunged into a canal near Hatibari village under Karanjia police station limits of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday late evening.

The identity of the deceased person was not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident took place while the victims were returning home on the motorcycle after watching a sport this evening when the rider lost control over the two-wheeler and it skidded into the canal. One person died on the spot, while two others drowned in the canal.

On getting information, the police and the Fire Services personnel reached the spot and fished out three bodies from the canal.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, while the critically injured rider was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Following the tragic incident, a pal of gloom descended over the village.