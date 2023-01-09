Three Killed On Lucknow-Agra Expressway After Fog Causes Collisions

Kannauj: At least three people were killed while five others sustained injuries after a speeding bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

According to the police, the incident took place when the bus carrying 40 passengers was heading towards Agra. Meanwhile, it collided with a stationary truck.

The bus driver apparently could not spot the stationary truck owing to low visibility brought on by a dense fog and rammed his vehicle into it, said police.

While three people died on the spot, 18 others sustained injuries. Of them, five are said to be in critical condition, said sources.