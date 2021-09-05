Three Killed In Suicide Bombing Near Pakistan’s Quetta

Islamabad: At least three paramilitary guards were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, according to reports.

According to Senior police officer Azhar Akram, the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing.

Akram said some 20 people were injured in the blast, including civilians and the death toll could rise.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the morning attack but Baluch separatist groups have claimed similar assaults on security forces.