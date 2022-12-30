Three Killed In Road Mishap In Kendrapara 

Kendrapara: At least three persons lost their lives in a road mishap near Jamdhar on Cuttack-Chandbali road in Kendrapara district late Thursday night.

The deceased persons have been identified as the auto driver Hemant Sundaray, Rajendra Bal of Rajnagar, and Ashish Behura of Jamunda.

According to reports, the incident took place while they were returning from Bhubaneswar to Aul when an unidentified vehicle hit their autorickshaw. Subsequently, they died on the spot.

More details are awaited.