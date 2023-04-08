Three Killed In Lightning Strike In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: Three women were killed due to lightning strike at Karanjia NAC here in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday. Four others suffered critical injuries in the mishap, who have been admitted to a local hospital.

There was rain accompanied lightning in the afternoon. Lightning struck a group of people who gathered at a cremation ground to cremate a body.

Three women among them were killed in the lightning strike while others were injured.

A house was also gutted in the lightning while a straw heap was also reduced to ashes.

The Met department had earlier warned of heavy rain and lightning under the the influence of norwester. As many as 154 districts had been cautioned.

The weather agency also issued warning for 14 districts for next three days