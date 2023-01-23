Three Killed In Fresh Hooch Tragedy In Bihar’s Siwan

Patna: At least three persons were killed while seven others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Bala village of Bhopatpur panchayat under Maharaajganj sub-division in Bihar’s Siwan district.

“At least 10 persons were brought to the Siwan Sadar hospital where one was declared brought dead while two died on the way to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH),” Siwan district magistrate (DM), Amit Kumar Pandey said on Monday.

This is the first hooch incident reported from the state in 2023. Earlier on December 16, eight people were killed in Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, days after another incident claimed over 50 lives in Chhapra.