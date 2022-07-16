Three Killed In Bear Attack In Nuapada, Two Critical

Nuapada: Three persons were killed while two others sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild bear in the Ghatipada Reserve Forest in Nuapada district.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Rana (30), Nakul Majhi (58), and Ratan Majhi (60). The injured persons are Kuna Majhi (23) and Parmeshwar Majhi (25).

Reportedly, the five had gone for farming when they were attacked by the bear. As they did not return home, family members had gone to search for them and came to know about the incident.

On getting the information, officials of the Nuapada Forest Department along with local firefighters arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

The two other critically injured people, identified as Parmeshwar Majhi and Kuna Majhi, were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Nuapada.