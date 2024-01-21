Three Killed As Truck Runs Over Motorcycle In Bhadrak, Driver Flees

Bhadrak: At least three persons were killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle on the National Highway 16 near Ranital in Bhadrak district on Sunday.

The deceased hail from Purunahat area under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district.

As per reports, on Sunday the three bike-borne persons were on their way to Balasore. On the highway, around 12 o’clock, a truck hit the bike from the rear in front of a private Engineering college in Ranital. As a result, two of them died on the spot while another sustained critical injuries.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bhadrak where doctors declared him dead. However, the truck driver along with the vehicle managed to escape from the spot after the incident.