Three Killed After Bike Hits Roadside Tree

Kalahandi: Three persons were killed in a road mishap near Murlapada region under Junagadh police limits in Kalahandi district.

The deceased were identified as Pintu Majhi, Sadananda Majhi and Raju Bagarti.

As per available information, the ill-fated incident occurred while four persons, riding on a motorcycle, were en route to Junagadh from Jharbandh, when the rider lost control over the wheels. Following this, the vehicle went off-road near Murlapada and hit a tree.

Reportedly, three persons including two brothers sustained grievous injuries and eventually succumbed after losing a lot of blood. Another Mukesh Majhi escaped with minor injuries.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and registered a case.