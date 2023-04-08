Three killed, 2 critical in road mishap in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least three persons were killed while six others sustained multiple injuries after a pick-up van collided with a truck at Charinangal chhak on NH-53 in Jajpur district on Saturday.

Nine persons were traveling in the pickup van to Paradip from Chandikhole when the mishap occurred. One person died on the spot while others, who sustained critical injuries, were shifted to Badchana Hospital. Later, all of the injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Sources said that the condition of two more persons is said to be critical.