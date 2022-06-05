Three Killed, 11 Injured In Mass Shooting On Philadelphia’s South Street

Philadelphia: At least three people have been killed while 11 others sustained injuries in a shooting late on Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

According to reports, the incident occurred on South Street between 2nd and 3rd streets shortly before midnight.

Police said officers heard multiple gunshots, then saw several gunmen firing into a crowd of people.

Police said at least 14 people were struck by the barrage of gunfire. Three of them, two men and a woman, were shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered.