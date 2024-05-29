Three Israeli Soldiers Killed During Operation in Southern Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers were killed on Tuesday as a booby trap exploded in Rafah, the Israeli army confirmed.

As per reports, the Israeli army was carrying out limited operations in eastern Rafah along the Gaza-Egypt border. During the operation, while Israeli soldiers were searching every house in search of weapons, the baited trap exploded in a building in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued their attack on the border town, which was previously considered the territory’s final sanctuary. The United States and other Israeli allies have cautioned against launching a complete offensive in the city.

According to the army, 639 Israeli service members have been killed and more than 3,600 others injured since the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7 and Israel’s subsequent counterattack in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health authority says more than 36,100 people have been killed so far in Gaza by Israel.