Three Injured In Stampede-like Situation At Tirumala Shrine

Tirupati: As many as three devotees have been injured in a stampede-like-situation at the Tirumala shrine, following heavy rush of pilgrims today.

According to reports, a large crowd of pilgrims gathered at the ticket counter in the shrine to secure Sarvadarshan tickets, which led to the stampede-like situation.

More than ten thousand devotees had gathered at the ticket counters.

Sri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Temple, popularly known as Tirupati Balaji Temple, is a Hindu temple located in the hill town of Tirumala, Tirupati in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. Considered one of the holiest places for Hindus, the temple is visited by thousands of devotees every day.

The temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared here to save mankind from the trials and troubles of Kali Yuga. Tirumala Hills are part of Seshachalam Hills Range.