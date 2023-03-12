Three Injured In Series Accidents In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A series of accidents took place in the State Capital Bhubaneswar leaving three people seriously injured.

All the injured were rescued and admitted to the hospital .

Drug addicts have caused mishaps risking people’s life, police said.

After causing the accident, the driver fled the spot. Later, locals stopped the car in Suryanagar area and arrested the driver. Locals also apprehended three people in the car and handed them over to police.

The Capital police detained the trio and and is interrogating them. Police also found brown sugar inside the car.