Three Injured In Road Mishap In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons sustained injuries in a road mishap at Balakati in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The injured have been identified as Sourabh Nayak from Nimapada, Rinku Samantray, and Rabi Padhi from Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sourabh was heading towards Rasulgarh from Utara on his motorcycle when a two-wheeler hit him from the rear.

Following this, three persons sustained grievous injuries. Locals immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment.