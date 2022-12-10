Three Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least three persons were injured in a car-truck collision at Ratanpur under Sadar police station limits of Bolangir district.

The injured have been identified as Devaki Nandan Mishra, Deepak Kumar Sahu and Deepak Kumar Das.

According to reports, the incident occured while the car was en route to Bargarh from Jaipur after delivering wedding invitations when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite side.

Subsequently, three youths sustained critical injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital.