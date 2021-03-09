Three Injured In Bike-Tractor Collision In Balasore

Balasore: At least three persons sustained critical injuries in a bike-tractor collision at Saragaon under Sadar police station limits in Balasore district.

The identities of the injured persons were not known immediately.

Reportedly, the incident took place during the DRDO road construction work. Consequently, three persons sustained grievous injuries. They were immediately rushed to Balasore District Headquarters hospital for treatment.

Following the mishap, irate locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the injured persons, due to which vehicular movement disrupted at NH-26.

On intimation, police reached the spot and pacified the locals. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.

Notably, assistance will be provided by the Red Cross to the injured persons, sources informed.