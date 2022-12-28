Three Indian-Americans Drown After Falling In Frozen Arizona Lake

Phoenix: Three Indian nationals, including a woman, drowned after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona.

The deceased persons have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, Gokul Mediseti, 47 and Haritha Muddana.

According to reports, the incident occurred on December 26 at 3:35 p.m. at Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona.

The three victims resided in Chandler, Arizona and are originally from India, said Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in a statement.

More than one million Americans and Canadians are facing problems as a massive winter storm continues to pummel North America.

A bomb cyclone, when atmospheric pressure plummets, has brought snow, strong winds and freezing temperatures.