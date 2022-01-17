Three Including Two Indians Killed In Blast From ‘Drone Attack’ In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: As many as three persons were killed and six others wounded when three oil tankers exploded in Abu Dhabi in a suspected drone attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday.

The deceased were identified as two Indians and a Pakistani.

The incident took place at three fuel tanker trucks had exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC and that a fire broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Meanwhile, the military spokesman of the Houthis, who are battling a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and including the UAE, said the group had launched a military operation “deep in the UAE”.

Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the Musaffah area. More details would be announced in the coming hours.

“Initial investigations found parts of a small plane that could possibly be a drone at both sites that could have caused the explosion and the fire,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, adding there was no “significant damage”.

