Three Including Journalist Killed In Shootout In Afghanistan

Kabul: At least three people, including a journalist, were killed in a shootout in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar.

According to reports, the journalist was travelling with his relatives in a sedan along a road in Police district 5 of Jalalabad city on Saturday evening when gunmen, who were in a rickshaw, opened fire on them.

Sources said that Saadat’s son and the driver of the sedan were injured in the shootout.

The incident comes weeks after a series of explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the Nangarhar province, killed three people, and injured 20 others.

Since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban last month, violence against journalists has been on the rise in the war-ravaged country.

Last month, the Taliban on September 7 had briefly detained some journalists in the capital city of Kabul during the anti-Pakistan protests. Some media reports claimed that the equipment of the journalists was also confiscated by the Islamic Emirate.