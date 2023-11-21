Three Hyva seized for sand smuggling in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police reportedly seized three hyva trucks for illegal sand mining at Anandapur in Keonjhar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raid in Anandapur and seized the sand-laden hyva engaged in sand mining without any prior permission.

It is worth mentioning that due to restrictions, sand mining was being carried out illegally at Anandapur by sand mafias. Sand was being excavated without required documentation and transported to several places by hyva trucks.

The accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court.