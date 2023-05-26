Three Hooligans Held For Vandalism At Petrol Pump In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested three youths for vandalism at Jyoti Service Station Petrol Pump in Jharpara on Cuttack Road within Bhubaneswar UPD limits.

The arrested accused youths are identified as Santosh Kumar Bhola (19) of Jharpada, Debasish Behera (19) of Badagada, and Jay Prakash dalei (20) of Badaga.

According to police, on the complaint of one Tapan Parida, Laxmisagar police had registered a case (219/23) and started an investigation.

On the night of 22nd May 2023, one of the associated of the arrested trio had gone to the filling station to fuel his motorcycle. But when the filling station staff asked him to come in queue, he lost his cool and started hurling abuses. He then called his companions to the spot.

On getting information, the accused trio reached the spot and started abusing the people present there. They also attacked the filling station staff and some people in a fit of rage.

Besides, this they vandalized a motorcycle and a pick-up van present at the filling station for fuel. They also broke the POS swipe machine before fleeing from the spot.

After a complaint was lodged, Laxmisagar police checked the CCTV footage and identified the hooligans. On getting reliable inputs, the police apprehended the accused trio and a minor boy involved in the vandalism in a surprise raid. During interrogation, the accused trio also confessed to their crime.