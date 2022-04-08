Three Held With Leopard Skin In Deogarh

Deogarh: The Special squad of the Odisha Crime Branch has apprehended three wildlife smugglers at Khandadhuan forests under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district.

Acting on reliable input, the officials have conducted a raid at Khandadhuan forests and nabbed three persons in this connection. The cops have also seized leopard skin and other incriminating materials from them.

The accused persons were detained and handed over to forest officials. Further investigations are underway in this connection.