Three Held With Ganja Worth Rs 10 L In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Crime Branch arrested three persons with ganja worth around Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused persons Prasanta Majhi, Sujay Majhi, and Prasanta Gamango under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF along with the Commissionerate Police intercepted the car bearing registration number ODOF K0633 near Khandagiri Chhak and conducted a search. During the search, the sleuths recovered 1.35 quintals of the contraband item from the vehicle.

Sources said, the accused persons had procured the cannabis from Mohana area of Gajapati district and were transporting the same to Kolkata.