Three Held With Brown Sugar In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Three persons along with a woman have been arrested for smuggling brown sugar near Dhamra overbridge at Charampa in the Bhadrak district on Saturday.

The arrested persons are yet to be identified.

Acting on tip-off police conducted a raid and arrested the accused. The cops also seized 316 grams of brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh from their possession.

Following this, further investigation is underway till the last report came in.