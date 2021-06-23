Three Held On Theft Charges In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing iron rods from a CRPF Canteen in the State capital. The arrestees have been identified as Narayana Maharana (29), Sagar Nayak (25), and Munna Nayak (25).

Reportedly, CRPF personnel got information about the theft and managed to nab the miscreants red-handed while committing the crime with the help of Nayapalli police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and sent to Jharpada jail after their bail plea rejected, said sources.