Three Held For Vandalising Ladies Hostel, 7 Absconding

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested three youths on Monday for allegedly vandalizing a private ladies hostel in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The arrested accused youths have been identified as Sania Das alias Sonu (22), Shashikant Bhoi (20) and Sanjay Kumar Behera (37). The arrested accused trio has been forwarded to the court today.

As seven other persons involved in the incident are absconding, the police have intensified the search to nab them, source said.

On the evening of 5th may, the owner of Ugratara Ladies Hostel was standing with her scooter in front of the ladies hostel with her friend when the accused Sonu, Pinku and Sanjay threw stones at her. When she objected, the accused trio got agitated and called some of his accomplices to the spot.

Later, the groups pelted stones at the ladies hostel and hurled abuses. They also attacked the inmates of the hostel with stones and other objects and threatened to kill them.

After the case was registered at the Nayapalli police station, the police, while investigating various aspects, received information from a source on Sunday night and arrested three accused.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes. Among the accused, accused Sonu alias Sania Das has already had 3 criminal cases in Nayapalli police station, while investigation has revealed that there is also one case in the name of accused Sanjay Behera.