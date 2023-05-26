Three held for stealing valuables from Mo Bus passengers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing articles from passengers travelling in Mo Buses in the last few days.

The arrested were identified as Sheikh Munna (32) of Mangalabag Cuttack, Basu Khan (32) of Mangalabag Cuttack and Bimbadhar Barik (42) of Baramba Cuttack at present residing in Mancheswar Bhubaneswar.

On 20.02.2023, a lady lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police station alleging that someone stole Rs 10,000 from her vanity bag when she along with her son was travelling to CRP Square from Kalyani Market on Mo Bus. Based on the complaint, the Nayapalli police station registered a case and started an investigation.

During probe, the Nayapalli police learned from a reliable source that some persons were moving suspiciously in Jaydev Vihar square.

Based on the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and arrested the three accused. During the questioning at the police station, the accused revealed that they used to regularly stole purses, money, gold ornaments, mobiles etc. from Mo Bus passengers and shared them among themselves at the house of one of the accused Bimbadhar Barik in Gadakana.

The police seized the purse of the complainant, another woman’s purse, two Aadhaar cards and Rs. 7000 from the accused persons.

The arrested accused persons are habitual criminals. Among them, there are 4 theft cases in the name of the accused Sheikh Munna in Nayapalli police station, while there are 3 theft cases in the name of the accused Basu Khan and 3 cases in the name of Bimbadhar Barik. As the accused are habitually indulging in criminal acitivites, action is being taken against them under CrPC-110, the Commissionerate police said adding that further investigation of the case is underway.