Three Held For Selling Brown Sugar In Khurda

Khurda: Khordha Model police and Special Squad on Tuesday arrested three brown sugar peddlers near Samantarpur U.P School and seized contraband worth Rs 1 lakh from them.

The arrested accused persons have been identified as Litu Barik alias Muna (30) of Swapneswar Sahi, Mitan Guru alias Mitu (22), of Saguan Bagicha, and Sadasib Nayak alias Sily (21), of Samantarapur, all within Khordha Model PS.

As per the direction of Khordha SP Siddharth Kataria, a team was formed with the leadership of Inspector Rasmiranjan Padmolachan Behera with a special squad and P.S staff, a raid was conducted at 11.10 AM today as per the reliable information and the accused persons were apprehended along with their motorcycles, while they were waiting to sell the brown sugar.

On their personal search, brown sugar 10.07 gram worth Rs 1 lakh, was recovered and two bikes were seized from them. The arrested accused will and will be forwarded to the court, the police added.

Khordha Model PS Case (380/2022) U/5-21(b)/29 of NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.