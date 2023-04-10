Three Held For Peddling Brown Sugar In City

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested three persons for peddling brown sugar in the city and seized contraband from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as SK Rahil alias Rahil (25), Tulu Jena (25), and Mohana Kishore Behera (25).

According to reports, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, a special team of Saheed Nagar police station conducted a surprise raid behind the FCI building near Patharabandha Basti. During the raid, the police apprehended the accused trio while they were selling brown sugar.

On search of the accused persons, the police seized a total of 10 grams of brown sugar, three mobile phones, 2 two-wheelers and Rs. 36,000/- from their possession.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted that they had smuggled the brown sugar from Balasore district and were selling it in Bhubaneswar city.

Based on this, the Sahid Nagar police station has registered a case of illegal sale of brown sugar against the arrested accused and forwarded them to the court.

Further investigation also revealed that accused SK Rahil is a habitual offender. There are 4 criminal cases registered against him in Kendrapara Town Police Station. Further investigation of this case is underway, the police said.