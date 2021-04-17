Three held for looting businessman in Keonjhar

Joda: Police have arrested three miscreants and forwarded them to court on Saturday on charges of looting Rs 11,500 cash and three mobiles from a businessman here recently.

The arrested persons are identified as Bibhu Bhushan Behera (21), Bihari alias Pankaj Gupta (22), and Pecha alias Pradyumna Patra.

The accused persons hail from Banspani and Joda areas, the police said and added that a Pick Up van has been seized from their possession.

Police swung into action after a complaint was filed by Dipak Kumar Das of Sananai area under Champua police station and arrested the trio.

The miscreants had attacked Dipak and robbed him of cash and mobile phones while he was returning to Champua after completing his business assignments, Bamebari IIC Rajendra Swain said.