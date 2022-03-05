Three Held For Kidnapping Youth, Demanding Rs 4L Ransom In Angul

Angul: Pallahara police in Angul district arrested three persons in connection of Kidnapping one Priyabrata Biswal and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Priyabrata’s cousin Debabrata Biswal at Pallahara Police Station on March 1.

According to the complaint, some persons had come in a white Bolero and abducted Priyabrata from Mahavir hotel of Pallahara.

After some hours, abductors contacted Debabrata over the phone and demanded cash of Rs 4 lakh to release Priyabrata. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case.

During the investigation, the police team tracked the abductors. It was found that at first, abductors kept the victim in Jharkhand state and were changing their locations constantly.

A police team from Pallahara police station was dispatched to Jharkhand. On the basis of the location of the abductors, the police team also kept on chasing them.

The police team constantly tracked abductors and intercepted them in Badbil of Keonjhar district. Police rescued Priyabrata and apprehended the three abductors.

All three apprehended persons were arrested and forwarded to the Court of SDJM Pallahara on March 3. One of them belongs to Jharkhand and the other two are from Angul’s Pallahara and Keonjhar’s Badbil in Odisha.