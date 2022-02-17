Three held for distributing liquor & cash for votes in Ranpur

Nayagarh: At least three persons have been arrested by Chandapur Police for allegedly distributing liquor & cash for votes in Ranpur Mayurjhalia panchayat of Nayagarh district.

Reportedly, cops also seized two bikes and liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of the accused.

While model code of conduct is in effect at several villages across Odisha, the attempt to woo voters led to the arrest of the three persons including a Sarpanch candidate, and a Samiti member candidate.