Three Held For Diesel Theft In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing diesel from a contractual firm in Turumunga area of Keonjhar district.

The arrestees have been identified as Gul Mohammad of Uttar Pradesh, MD Sarafat of Bihar, and MD Attabuddin of Jharkhand.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some caught them red-handed while stealing diesel from a camp of the contractual firm.

Later, the senior manager of the firm Chinmaya Satpathy alerted the Turumunga police about the same.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and arrested the three accused with the seizure of 55 litres of diesel from them. Further investigation is underway in this regard.