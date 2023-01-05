Three Held For Attack On Woman Sub-Inspector In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Three persons have been arrested by Commissionerate Police for chasing and attacking the woman Sub-Inspector of Mahila PS here.

The cops have also seized an Innova car from the possession of the accused persons.

According to reports, Subhashree Nayak, SI of Mahila PS, was returning home after duty when the accused persons approached her car, and hurled abuses. The accused, believed to be in a drunken state, followed her and tried to attack her.

Following this, Subhashree has filed a complaint and subsequently, a probe was launched.

Based on her complaint, police examined the CCTV footages and arrested the accused persons, said sources.