Three Held For Abducting Minor Boy In Balasore

Balasore: Police have arrested three persons for allegedly abducting a 9-year-old boy at Chhatrapur village under Simulia police limits of Balasore district.

The arrestees have been identified as Dinabandhu Das, Tapas Das, and Rukmini Das.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the boy was rescued. The victim alleged that Rukmini had yesterday evening lured him into her house where he tied her hands and legs.

She had also taped his mouth shut and they were planning to sell him off for Rs 5 lakh.

However, after the missing report of the minor boy along with his photo went viral on social media, one of the kidnappers left him in the village.

Further interrogation is underway in this regard.