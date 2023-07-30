Three Habitual Offenders Arrested For Snatching Spree In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mancheswar police have apprehended three habitual offenders involved in a series of snatching incidents reported in Bhubaneswar in the past few days.

The arrested trio has been identified as Sk. Sonu alias Sk. Sahil (22) of Gamadia, Dipu alias Pintan Kumar Dalei (27) of Karabar, and Sajad Khan (31) of Gopalpur Muslim Sahi.

According to police, the accused trio snatched a gold chain from, Manas Mohanty, on July 24, 2023, around 6:20 AM while he was on a morning walk near Palasuni market.

Riding a black-coloured Pulsar bike, the trio executed the robbery. Sk. Sonu was driving the bike while Dipu Dalei and Sajad Khan were riding the pillion. They snatched the gold chain from Mr Mohanty’s neck and sped away.

After two days, on July 27, 2023, at around 10 PM, they snatched a mobile phone from a person near Rasulgarh Square.

As the snatching spree continued, Mancheswar police carried out an investigation and managed to apprehend the accused trio. Police also seized a speed bike used in the snatching incident, a gold chain weighing 11 grams and five mobile phones from them.

During the investigation, police came to know that a total of 12 criminal cases were registered against Dipu alias Pintan Dalei in Kharvelnagar, Shahidnagar, and Banki Police Stations.

Sk. Sonu alias Sk. Sahil has 7 criminal cases against him in Chandaka, Shahidnagar, and Badambadi Police Stations while Sajad Khan has three criminal cases registered against him in Balianta, Bharatpur, and Capital Police Stations.