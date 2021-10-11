Three Gun Runners Arrested In Rourkela; Arms & Ammunition Seized

Rourkela: Police have arrested three gun runners from Raghunathpalli today who were trying to target and extort money from businessmen residing in the Civil Township area.

Addressing a press meet, Rourkela SP said that the arrested youths were identified as Basistha Mohanty ( 22) of Sector 2, Ronnie Swain (27) of Sector 19, and Amit Kumar Sahu (32), Rourkela, Civil Township in Rourkela.

The cops received a tip-off that Basistha and Ronnie were roaming in the truck parking area on their motorcycles and were possessing pistols. Soon they were apprehended and the arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

Later, they assisted the police in apprehending Amit, who was about to join them in the anti-social activities.

Preliminary investigation revealed that accused Basishta Mohanty was involved in 7 cases at various police stations, while Amit was involved in a case in Udit Nagar police station. The arrested trio has been forwarded to the court, the police added.