Three get 20-year RI for committing gang rape in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Special Judge Cum Addl. District & Session Judge Hara Prasad Pattnaik handed down 20 years rigorous imprisonment to all 3 accused involved in gang rape.

The Judge has slapped Rs 5000 as fine and ruled that in the event of non realization of fine amount they will have to undergo additional six months imprisonment.

The accused are Ramakant Naik, Trinath alias Prakash Naik and Bablu Mirdha. The incident occurred on 23 June 2015 when the victim had gone outside to attend nature’s call. They forcibly assaulted her sexually in turn. The Banaharpali P S had registered a Case U/s 376 D IPC, & sec 3 (2) (v) of SC & ST (POA) Act.

The court had examined a total of 19 witnesses relating to the case. The case was conducted by Special Public Prosecutor Satpal Singh on behalf of the victim and State of Odisha.