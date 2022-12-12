Three Forest Officials Suspended Over Alleged Tusker Poaching In Odisha’s Similipal

Baripada: As many as three forest officials of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district have been suspended over allegations of poaching of an elephant for its tusks.

The suspended officials have been identified as Jenabil ranger in-charge Shiv Shankar Samal, forester Chandrabhanu Behera and forest guard Binod Kumar Das.

The matter came to the fore after some Locals of Bakua and nearby villages in Similipal sanctuary had alleged that some employees of Jenabil range had killed a tusker and after extracting its tusks, they set the carcass on fire and threw the ash and remnants into a river in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Following this, a five-member team has been constituted. Meanwhile, the team recovered ash from the river and sent the same to OUAT for examination.

More Details are awaited.