Three Fashion Divas Who Are About To Rule Bollywood

Bollywood is filled with actresses who set fashion trends. Some go beyond the ordinary and blow our minds away with unique sartorial choice whereas some look extraordinary in the simplest of clothing. Here are 3 such divas who are at the top of the fashion game and are now all set to rule the Bollywood space as well.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar.She has previously worked in Bollywood in the 2020 biographical film Gunjan Saxena starring Janhvi Kapoor as an assistant director.

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik is an Indian Actress & a multi-talented lifestyle and beauty influencer having a huge fan following of over 7M followers on Instagram. She is known for her role in the film Sonu ki Titu ki sweety and its song “Bom Diggy Diggy”. Sakshi has just completed shooting for a south film project and has signed a movie opposite panchayat fame and Filmfare award winner Jitendra Kumar. The movie is an Amazon original directed & produced by Nikkhil Advani and is set to release later in November’23.

Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and daughter of Siddharth Dhawan is also gearing up for her debut. We have seen many pictures and posts of Anjini Dhawan floating all over the internet. She is definitely blamed for raising temperatures all over the internet and is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness.