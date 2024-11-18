Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, three elephants, including two adults and a calf, were found dead near Buramal in the Naktideul forest range of Sambalpur district. The elephants are believed to have been electrocuted after coming into contact with an electric trap laid for wild boars.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who blame the Forest Department for negligence. According to locals, the electric trap was set up illegally to protect crops from wild boars, but it ended up causing the death of the elephants.

“The Forest Department should have been more vigilant in monitoring such illegal activities. This is a huge loss to our wildlife,” said a local villager.

Forest officials have launched an investigation into the incident. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of these elephants. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for setting up the electric trap,” said a senior forest official.

The death of the elephants has raised concerns about the safety of wildlife in the region. Conservationists have called for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws and better coordination between local communities and forest authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.