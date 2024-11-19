Sambalpur: Three elephants, including two adults and a calf, were electrocuted in the Naktideul range of Sambalpur district. The elephants came into contact with a live power line, reportedly laid by poachers to trap wild boars.

The Odisha Forest Department has taken swift action, suspending three field officials for negligence. Additionally, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, while one suspect remains at large. The department has also recommended disciplinary action against two senior officials.

The incident has sparked outrage and concern, with Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the elephants and calling for a thorough investigation. A special team of forest officials has been dispatched to the site to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susant Nanda, described the incident as “unfortunate” and highlighted the negligence of the patrolling team. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.