Three die of asphyxiation inside septic tank in Ganjam

Berhampur: Three persons died of asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank at Bikrampur village under Gopalpur police station limits in Ganjam district.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place this evening when a worker, N. Sadananda Reddy, was removing the centering inside the newly-built septic tank and got suffocated.

Seeing this, two others P. Krishna and P Taraneya entered the septic tank to rescue Sadananda. However, they also met the same fate and suffocated.

They were later rescued with the help of villagers and brought to Berhampur Hospital. There the doctor pronounced them dead.

A case has been registered in Gopalpur police station and an investigation is underway into the incident, a source said.