Three Dead, 5 Injured In Road Mishap in Sambalpur

Rengali: Another fatal road accident on Biju Expressway No. 10 connecting Sambalpur to Rourkela has claimed the lives of three people and left five others injured.

The accident took place near the L&T Toll Plaza at Pradhanpali in Sambalpur district at around 8 am on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a Hyva truck was parked on the side of the road near the toll plaza. An auto rickshaw ferrying some passengers from the rice mill of Khurigaon dashed into the rear of the Hyva truck. As a result, three people including two minors died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Bagh’s daughter Punam (13), and his minor son Nemshika Bagh (8), and Benudhar Bagh (19), son of Jadumani Bagh. Five other people were also injured in this accident.

The injured were identified as Baidehi Bagh, Purvi Bagh, Jayanti Bagh, Badal Bagh, and Pinki Shika. All the injured have been rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital. They were reported to be in good health after primary treatment at Debeipalli Government Hospital in Majhipali.