Three dead, 2 critical as bikes collide head-on

Nayagarh: At least three persons were killed and two others were injured in a road mishap at Jagannathpur in Saranakul area in Nayagarh district late last night.

The deceased were identified as Krushna Nayak, Muna Nayak and Shyam Sethi.

As per available reports, the accident occurred while Krushna & Muna were returning to their homes at Jaganathpur village from Nayagarh town on their bike when another motorcycle rode by a trio collided with them head-on.

On being informed, Nayagarj Town police and Saranakul police reached the spot and took the injured persons to district headquarters hospital where doctors declared Krushna & Muna dead. Later, Shyam was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the health of the other two injured has been stated to be critical, sources said.