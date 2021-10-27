Three Dance Bars Sealed In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has sealed three dance bars in the State capital Bhubaneswar for allegedly engaging dancers without permission and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

The three bars including Nasha Lounge, Live It Up Restaurant and Ekamra Bar were sealed by a joint team of the Excise Department and Commissionerate Police on Tuesday night for allegedly engaging dancers, all girls, to entertain their customers without having prior permission while the other two bars were served show cause notice.

It is pertinnent to mention that Commissionerate police decided to act tough against dance bars following reports of violation of rules for operating such establishments in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.