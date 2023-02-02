Three CRPF Jawans Injured In IED Blast By Maoists In Jharkhand

Three CRPF personnel were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, PTI reported.

After the incident, a search operation was launched and 51 IEDs were recovered at a forest near Meralgada village in Goilkera police station area, said Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the explosives were defused, the SP said.

Earlier in the day, acting on a tip-off that top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, who is carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, were having a meeting at the forest, security forces launched a search operation during which an IED exploded.

Three CRPF jawans of the 60th battalion — Rakesh Pathak, BD Anal and Pankaj Yadav — were injured in the explosion and were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi. SP Shekhar said the conditions of the three jawans were stable.