Three Cops Suspended For Letting Off Ganja Smugglers

Boudh: Three police personnel have been suspended for their alleged complicity in ganja (marijuana) smuggling cases.

The suspended officers have been identified as Baghiapada outpost officer Sanatan Pradhan and two constables-Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshab Pradhan.

According to reports, the officials have been accused of letting marijuana smugglers go scot-free and keeping the contraband at their quarters.

Earlier, marijuana weighing 13 kg and a bike were recovered from the police outpost. Later, they were summoned to the SP office for interrogation. Following this inspector in-charge Madhabananda was assigned to do an investigation.

Later, the SP suspended them after they confessed to their crime.