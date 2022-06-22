Three Cops Suspended
Three Cops Suspended After Brown Sugar Trader Escapes From Police Station 

By Pradeep Sahoo
Balasore:  Three police cops have been suspended in connection with escaping of a brown sugar trader from the Jaleswar police station in Balasore district. 

The suspended police cops are Sub-Inspector Priyadarshani Khatua, Constables Sk Mairuddin and Rabindra Hansda. 

According to reports, the Additional District Superintendent of Police in Balasore had suspended the cops after a probe into the matter. 

It is pertinent to mention that Jaleswar police arrested Muktar, a brown sugar trader, from Chaitan Sahoo Street near Jaleswar Bazaar on the 18th night. However, he escaped on the night of the 19th. 

